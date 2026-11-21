CHENNAI: A Way of Looking is an exhibition that brings together artworks, books, archival material and artist monographs to explore the history and evolution of Indian Modern art.
Featuring works by MF Husain, FN Souza, Jyoti Bhatt, Nilima Sheikh, Thota Vaikuntam, Krishen Khanna, Gogi Saroj Pal and others, the exhibition focuses largely on works from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. It moves beyond the familiar narratives of the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group and the Delhi art scene to highlight artistic practices from Baroda, Ahmedabad, Santiniketan and southern India. A curated library, featuring publications on artists and their practices, allows visitors to spend time reading and understanding the historical, cultural and social contexts behind the works.
The exhibition also includes smaller works and different mediums, offering opportunities for collectors at varied price points. Built around the idea See. Read. Understand. Collect,it aims to make Indian Modern art more accessible to students, younger audiences and those beginning to explore art collecting. Curated by Priyanjoli Basu, the exhibition is open to the public until December 19, from 4 pm to 7 pm, Tuesday to Saturday, at the Flagship space on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore.