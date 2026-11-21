Featuring works by MF Husain, FN Souza, Jyoti Bhatt, Nilima Sheikh, Thota Vaikuntam, Krishen Khanna, Gogi Saroj Pal and others, the exhibition focuses largely on works from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. It moves beyond the familiar narratives of the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group and the Delhi art scene to highlight artistic practices from Baroda, Ahmedabad, Santiniketan and southern India. A curated library, featuring publications on artists and their practices, allows visitors to spend time reading and understanding the historical, cultural and social contexts behind the works.