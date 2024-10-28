Diljit sets stage on fire at 2nd Delhi show of 'Dil-Luminati India Tour', asks audience to dream big

NEW DELHI: "Dream big" was Diljit Dosanjh's message for fans, both young and old, who were among the lucky few who got the ticket to see the popular Punjabi star live at the second show of his "Dil-Luminati India Tour" in New Delhi on Sunday.

The singer regaled an approximately 40,000-strong crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in two-hour set, which saw his perform to songs, including "5 Taara", "Do You Know", "GOAT", "Proper Patola", "Hass Hass", "Lemonade", "Kinni Kinni", "Naina", "Ikk Kudi", "Clash", "Lover", "Khutti", and "Patiala Peg".

The highly-anticipated concert, his second consecutive one in the national capital, began at 7.44 pm with the singer appearing on the stage in a white dhoti-kurta, turban and Aviator shades.

He started the show with the chartbuster "Born to Shine".

"I want you all to dream big. Please dream as big as possible. We were born to fulfil our dreams. Dream big guys. If I can do it, you can too.

"I haven't studied much but if I can make people speak in Punjabi then you can do anything," Diljit said to the packed stadium after his first act for the day ended.

The "Dil-Luminati India Tour" is produced by Saregama Live and Ripple Effect Studio, with Zomato Live as ticketing partner.

During the performance of one of his songs titled "GOAT", Diljit called upon the stage a family dressed like him.

"Aa jao bachchon," the singer said.

"We wanted to do a third show in Delhi but we didn't get permission," he later added, thanking the Delhi Police for their service.

The 40-year-old also shared a message of harmony.

"Be it white, Black, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, we are all the same. Wherever I go, I want to carry this teaching with me," he said.

Fans, ranging from school-going children to those in their 70s, came from as far as Dwarka and Gurugram to witness the magic of Diljit unfold on stage.

When the second half began a little after 9 pm, the singer turned up on the stage in an all-black western outfit.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India Ltd, said working with Diljit for the past three years, from international shows to this grand national tour, has been an extraordinary experience.

"The performance in Delhi was nothing short of spectacular, showcasing the magic of Diljit Dosanjh. He is truly raising the bar for live concerts in India and setting a new standard for artists everywhere. Witnessing the fans' excitement and energy reaffirmed Saregama's commitment to creating unforgettable experiences," Mehra said in a statement.

Though it was the second concert of his India tour, the excitement of the ticket holders was palpable right from the afternoon.

At the Central Secretariat Metro station, a 17-year-old was relieved to find out that she was about to catch the train to the right stop, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The fan, who is preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, was both nervous and excited to attend her first ever concert.

"I have been a Diljit fan since I was a little girl. He's doing such great things that all the hype is worth it. He's doing the country proud," she told PTI.

When the entry gates opened at around 5 pm, it was a sight to behold as several groups of friends started spilling into the stadium wearing matching T-shirts with one-liners like "Born to Shine", "Dil-Luminati Tour 24", and "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye", a popular slogan by Diljit.

And then there were those, including children, who dressed up like their favourite star by opting for a dhoti-kurta, turban, and a face mask with a pair of Aviators.

Five-year-old Anhadpreet Singh, sitting in his father's arms, said he hoped to sing the song "Naina" from the hit film "Crew" in front of Diljit in case the singer called him on stage.

While most of the fans were busy capturing the singer's performance and posting selfies on social media to mark their presence at the event, there were also those who seemed tired after braving the traffic, long queues and even thirst to stand in the fan pit as they waited for the show to begin.

"Fan pit? It has started looking more like a train coach," remarked one of them.

"Punjabi thak gaye oye (Punjabi are tired oye)," said another, in a spin to "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye".

Sixty-nine-year-old Amreek Singh Sandhu, who was accompanied by his daughter and two grandchildren, was waiting patiently.

"I am really fond of Diljit and his art. He is doing a great job. I don't mind waiting. I'm here with my children," Sandhu told PTI.

On Saturday, Diljit kicked off the India leg of his "Dil-Luminati Tour 2024" in New Delhi, months after entertaining admirers around the world in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

The singer will now travel to nine other cities across the country, including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata.

The grand finale of his India tour will be held in Guwahati on December 29.