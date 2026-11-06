Diljit Dosanjh to perform at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

The Latin Recording Academy on Thursday confirmed the "G.O.A.T." singer's participation at the 27th edition of the awards, to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 12.

The lineup also features Karol G, Bizarrap, Baby Ranks, Bad Gyal, Miguel Colón, Divino, DJ Premier, Grupo Niche, Jay Wheeler, Lil Supa, Luis Enrique, Nathy Peluso and Ángel “Cucco” Pena.

"Punjabi AA Gaye Grammy Oye," Diljit's team commented on the Latin Recording Academy's Instagram post announcing the news.