TIRUCHY: Hindu Makkal Katchi members on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Kumbakonam police against folk singer Velmurugan for chanting ‘Arogara’ in praise of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and HR&CE Minister S Ramesh during the Soorasamharam festival at Tiruchendur.
“We are aware that Lord Murugan would take care of them, but as staunch devotees of the Lord, we feel insulted. It is against the Agama Shastra, and proper punishment should be given to singer Velmurugan after registering a case,” Gurumurthy said after lodging the complaint.
A team led by the outfit’s state general secretary, Gurumurthy, approached the Kumbakonam Taluk police station and alleged that Velmurugan compared the Chief Minister to Lord Murugan and chanted ‘Arogara’ in praise of him and the HR&CE Minister. The act hurt Hindu sentiments, particularly among devotees who had fasted for several days before attending the festival, they said.