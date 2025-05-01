Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dine with Instagram head Adam Mosseri in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood's beloved duo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, enjoyed a special evening in Mumbai with Instagram head Adam Mosseri ahead of the much-anticipated WAVES Summit 2025, scheduled to kickstart on May 1.

Mosseri took to Instagram to share a selfie from the dinner outing, featuring himself with the star couple at the Mumbai restaurant. The photo, taken by Ranveer Singh, captures all three smiling warmly at the camera.

Captioning the image, Mosseri wrote, "I got to meet the amazing and charismatic power couple that is @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh this evening in Bombay, and enjoy some unreal food at @papasbombay."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJE-DWIKARd/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a15f6d69-a182-49d9-ac74-a81514d79456

Reacting playfully to the post, Deepika commented, "@mosseri @ranveersingh. What happens at @papasbombay stays at @papasbombay!" using a series of lighthearted emojis.

Ranveer echoed the sentiment, responding with, "Good times!" accompanied by heart emojis and a cheeky "COYG!", a nod to his favourite football team, Arsenal.

For the dinner, Deepika sported a casual yet chic look in a white T-shirt layered under a beige blazer with denim jeans.

Ranveer complemented her look with a black blazer over a white T-shirt and matching trousers. Mosseri kept it classic in a white shirt and black suit.

Adam Mosseri is currently in India to participate in the WAVES Summit 2025, which begins today in Mumbai and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event boasts an impressive list of speakers, including icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Mukesh Ambani, and Deepika Padukone herself.

Mosseri is scheduled to deliver a keynote session on May 2, where he will speak on the topic, "How Gen Z Consumes Content", in conversation with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer have had an exciting year personally and professionally. The couple welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.

On the work front, Ranveer is gearing up for roles in Aditya Dhar's upcoming film and Farhan Akhtar's much-talked-about 'Don 3'.

Deepika Padukone last appeared with Ranveer in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3'.