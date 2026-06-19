Zendaya shares what she admires about Tom Holland

The 29-year-old actress stars alongside her husband, in the money-spinning ‘Spider-Man’ movies, and Zendaya has now heaped praise on Tom for leading the film franchise, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Fandango's Big Ticket, "My favourite thing about Tom's Spider-Man is how Tom handles Spider-Man outside of Spider-Man. So many people connect to this character, to Peter Parker, to Spider-Man. Especially young people, especially children”.