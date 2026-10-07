ZEE Tamizh packs its weekends with music and fun

CHENNAI: ZEE Tamizh is set to add more music and entertainment to its weekend lineup with the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and the launch of Mass Pasanga Vs Class Ponnunga. The artistes and judges of both shows were present at a recent press meet ahead of their premieres.
Having completed over 10 seasons and crossed the 500-episode mark, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returns with Srinivas, Vijay Prakash and Swetha Mohan as judges, while Archana takes on hosting duties. The latest season promises a larger presentation, with the makers introducing a 360-degree set for the performances.
Srinivas, who has been associated with the show for a decade, said the platform continues to give aspiring singers an opportunity to turn their talent into a career. Vijay Prakash, who had participated in the show as a contestant before becoming a judge, said he was happy to return in a different role. He pointed out that several contestants from the show are now performing across the world.
According to ZEE Tamizh Chief Channel Officer V.S. Raghavan, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has grown beyond being a singing reality show by providing a platform for aspiring musicians, while Mass Pasanga Vs Class Ponnunga is intended to offer viewers a fresh entertainment experience.
Programming Head Kaushik Narasimhan said both shows have been mounted on a larger scale, with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa continuing to be one of the channel’s key properties.
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm, while Mass Pasanga Vs Class Ponnunga airs on Sundays at 8.30 pm on ZEE Tamizh.