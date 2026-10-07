ZEE Tamizh packs its weekends with music and fun

Having completed over 10 seasons and crossed the 500-episode mark, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returns with Srinivas, Vijay Prakash and Swetha Mohan as judges, while Archana takes on hosting duties. The latest season promises a larger presentation, with the makers introducing a 360-degree set for the performances.

Srinivas, who has been associated with the show for a decade, said the platform continues to give aspiring singers an opportunity to turn their talent into a career. Vijay Prakash, who had participated in the show as a contestant before becoming a judge, said he was happy to return in a different role. He pointed out that several contestants from the show are now performing across the world.