Zahan Kapoor-Swanand Kirkire's musical dramady 'Bandwaale' to release on February 13

Created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, and directed by Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari, the Prime Original series is produced by OML Entertainment.

Set in Ratlam, "Bandwaale" revolves around Mariam, a young poetess who begins anonymously sharing her poetry online as she searches for independence and a sense of self. The deeply personal poems, penned by Kausar Munir, become a quite yet powerful expression of her inner world, giving voice to emotions she finds difficult to articulate otherwise.