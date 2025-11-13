Yuvan Shankar Raja to lend voice for a track in Parasakthi

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, National Award winning music director GV Prakash revealed that Yuvan Shankar Raja has sung a song in his music for

Parasakthi A Sudha Kongara directorial, this period film marks GV Prakash’s 100th project as a composer.

Parasakthi features Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in key roles. Bankrolled by Dawn Pictures, the announcement video that released earlier this year starts with the silhouette of Sivakarthikeyan walking in the corridor of one of the oldest colleges in Chennai, with the words Once Upon A Time In Madras. Then comes Atharvaa and Sreeleela amidst the chaos in the college premises, indicating a strike. A train blazing in the background, Ravi Mohan is seen shooting the figurine of SK.

A few days ago, the first single from the film, Adi Alaye was unveiled and became an instant chartbuster. The team wrapped up the shooting and is all set to release the film on January 14, eyeing Pongal holidays.