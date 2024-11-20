YouTubers should not be allowed to conduct interviews for FDFS: Tamil Film Producers Council

CHENNAI: The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has issued a statement urging cooperation to completely eliminate the practice of FDFS (First Day First Show) public reviews, according to a Thanthi TV report.

According to the statement released on this, the following points were highlighted:

This year, films such as Indian 2, Vettaiyan, and Kanguva have been significantly impacted by public reviews and discussions on YouTube channels.

These channels have had a large influence on the public opinion about the films.

The association has called for all film industry-related associations to unite and work together to prevent this practice from continuing.

As the first step in this initiative, the council has requested that all theater owners prohibit YouTube channels from conducting interviews with fans or collecting reviews in and around theater premises.

They have urged cooperation to eliminate the FDFS Public Review/Talk practice entirely.