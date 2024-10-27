"You will see different shade": Rajpal Yadav on evolution of his iconic character 'Chota Pandit' in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

NEW DELHI: Rajpal Yadav has won audiences over with his many hilarious, endearing, and iconic roles. The actor is now preparing to reprise his beloved character Chota Pandit for the third time in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

With his impeccable comic timing, Yadav has made this character unforgettable. Amid cast changes and evolving storylines, Chota Pandit remains a constant presence, retaining his charm and relevance.

In a conversation with ANI, Rajpal Yadav discussed his character's evolution. Since Bhool Bhulaiyaa premiered in 2007, Chota Pandit has left a lasting impact. He is the only character who first witnessed Manjulika (Vidya Balan) in the film, an experience that fundamentally altered his personality.

The actor starred in both the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, alongside Akshay Kumar, and the 2022 sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Kartik Aaryan. Now, he is set to reprise his role in the third instalment.

Speaking in detail about his character, Rajpal said, "He isn't just a character but a caricature, a comic archetype. In our Indian culture, Bharat Muni's 'Natya Shastra' envisioned such characters, like sutradhaar (narrator) and vidushak (clown). Chota Pandit embodies that, a character who mocks no one but himself, providing comic relief in the story."

He added, "You've seen him in different hues--red in the first film and white in the second to protect himself from fire. Now, he appears covered in sandalwood paste to cleanse himself of all negativity, bringing a fresh, humorous dimension."

Rajpal Yadav is thrilled to work with Kartik Aaryan again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. "We share a great bond, and working with him has been a joyful experience with many memorable moments," he shared.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows its predecessors' blend of horror and comedy.

The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release. Madhuri is a new addition to the franchise, sparking fan interest, especially after the intense face-off between her and Vidya in the iconic song 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0'.

For Yadav, working with Madhuri was a long-awaited opportunity. "I've wanted to work with her for so long, having admired her in many films. I'm grateful to the makers for this chance. She's added grace and charm to the story, making it a wonderful experience to work with both Madhuri and Vidya."

Discussing upcoming projects, he shared, "I'm working on 'Bhoot Bangla' and 'Welcome to the Jungle' with Akshay ji (Akshay Kumar). 'Baby John' is set for release this Christmas, along with several other projects."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to premiere on November 1, facing a strong box-office rival in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. With both films creating significant buzz, this Diwali promises an exciting clash at the box office.

As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the return of Manjulika and Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.