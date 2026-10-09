Yogi Babu’s ‘Singaram’ to hit screens on October 30!

For the unaware, Singaram's director Kathirvelu is best known for having directed ‘Rajavamsam’.

The film, which has music by Sam C.S, has been produced jointly by A.S. Ramana Balaji and Padmavathi Gandhi under the banner of Raack Productions.

Yogi Babu, who has been entertaining audiences in Tamil cinema with his distinctive style of comedy, plays the lead role in the film. Alongside him, actors Vela Ramamoorthy, M.S. Bhaskar, Maria Vincent, Charms, Aarthi Ganesh, Manobala, Kalki, Marimuthu, Padava Gopi, Sendrayan, T.S.R., Deepa Shankar, Sabitha Rai, Java Sundaresan and K.M. Ganeshkar will be seen in pivotal roles.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Yogi Babu plays a person who belongs to the Narikuravar community in the film.