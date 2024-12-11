Yogi Babu’s Sannidhanam (PO) aims summer release

CHENNAI: Directed by Amutha Sarathi, Sannidhanam (PO) stars Yogi Babu in the lead role. The latest update about the film is that it is all set to hit the screens in summer next year.

The film also stars Kannada actor Roopesh Shetty and Varsha Viswanath in pivotal roles. The story revolves around an unexpected incident faced by devotees traveling to Sabarimala, and the events they encounter as a result. Rooted in human emotions, Sannidhanam (PO) promises to be a narrative-driven film with a strong emphasis on storytelling. Jointly produced by Madhu Rao, V Vivekanandan and Shabeer Pathan, the film has been extensively shot across iconic locations such as the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, Pamba, Erumeli, Chennai and Pollachi. The shooting is now in its final stages of post-production.

Arun Raj is scoring the music, while Vinoth Bharathi is handling the camera. PK is taking care of the cuts. Sannidhanam (PO) is a pan-Indian film and will release in Tamil, Kannada, Tulu, Telugu, and Malayalam.