Yogi Babu's 300th film Arjunan Peru Paththu to release on July 17

Yogi Babu’s 300th film, Arjunan Peru Paththu has locked on July 17, for a worldwide theatrical release. The makers announced the release date with a new poster.
Directed by debutant Ra Raj Mohan and produced by Dev Cinemas, the film revolves around a middle-class youngster who fulfills his dream of owning a vehicle, only to have it stolen. As multiple people stake claim to the vehicle, he finds himself caught in the middle of an organised vehicle theft mafia.Ra. Raj Mohan, a former associate of filmmaker Lenin Bharathi of Merku Thodarchi Malai fame, makes his directorial debut with the film.
The cast includes debutant Anamika Mahi as the female lead, alongside Kaali Venkat, Aruldoss, Ayali Madhan, Subramaniam Siva, Mynaa Nandhini and filmmaker Lenin Bharathi also appears in a pivotal role.
The film has music by D Imman, and the film’s teaser, unveiled earlier by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, received a positive response on social media.