Yogi Babu's 300th film Arjunan Peru Paththu to release on July 17

The cast includes debutant Anamika Mahi as the female lead, alongside Kaali Venkat, Aruldoss, Ayali Madhan, Subramaniam Siva, Mynaa Nandhini and filmmaker Lenin Bharathi also appears in a pivotal role.

The film has music by D Imman, and the film’s teaser, unveiled earlier by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, received a positive response on social media.