Yogi Babu to step into Hollywood with Trap City

CHENNAI: After launching Napoleon and GV Prakash Kumar in Hollywood, Tel K Ganesan now casts Yogi Babu in his upcoming venture, Trap City.

Tel K Ganesan, a native of Tiruchy, is breaking barriers and introducing Indian talent to global audiences, under the banner of Kyyba Films. He facilitated the Hollywood debut of popular Tamil actor Napoleon through Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge. He also brought actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar into Hollywood projects.

In his latest production, Trap City, Ganesan introduces actor Yogi Babu to Hollywood in a never-seen-before role. Yogi Babu will be seen dancing like Michael Jackson to an English rap song. The film also marks Ganesans’s debut as director and screenwriter.

The film explores themes of redemption, morality, and survival in the urban music industry and also stars Brandon T Jackson, Jay Jenkins, Napoleon Duraisamy and GV Prakash Kumar.