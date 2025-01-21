Yogi Babu starrer KMK to release on January 24

CHENNAI: Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam is written and directed by Shankar Dayal N, who passed away last year. The film is all set to hit the screens on January 24.

The film is billed to be a satirical comedy and the glimpse video that was released in December, revolved around school election. A student’s aim of becoming a politician and what happens next forms the crux of the film. Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam features Yogi Babu, Senthil, Subbu Panchu and Saravanan, among others, in pivotal roles. The child artistes include Imayavarman, Advaith, Harika and Bhavas.

Produced by the filmmaker himself and Arunkumar Sammantham, under the banner Meenakshi Amman Movies, the film’s shoot took place in Chennai and Bengaluru. Laxman handled the camera, while Richard Kevin took care of the cuts. Shankar scored the music.