Yogi Babu, Kishore-starrer 'Kaagangal' unit wraps up film's shooting

Sources in the know say that the film's final day of shooting coincided with actor Yogi Babu's birthday, making it a memorable occasion for the cast and crew. The unit chose to mark the milestone with a cake-cutting celebration on the sets.

Produced by Mayavaram Pictures, 'Kaagangal' has caught the attention of fans and film buffs as it is being directed by Anand Annamalai, the acclaimed writer of the National Award-winning film 'Kaaka Muttai' and the critically acclaimed 'Kuttrame Thandanai'.

Anand Annamalai, apart from writting the story, screenplay and dialogues for 'Kaagangal', has also produced, directed and edited the film. Apart from Kishore and Yogi Babu, the film features Vidharth, Lijomol Jose, and Guru Somasundaram in pivotal roles. Sources say that the film, which will explore human emotions and showcase spiritual harmony, will have an unconventional narrative structure.