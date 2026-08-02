Yogi Babu joins Saiju’s Malayalam devotional drama Harivarasanam

CHENNAI: Actor-comedian Yogi Babu has joined the cast of Malayalam devotional film Harivarasanam, headlined by Saiju Kurup.
The update was shared by Saiju Kurup on social media, where he welcomed the Tamil actor to the project and described the film as a blend of “emotion, devotion and powerful storytelling.” Directed by Rajesh Nair, known for Salt Mango Tree and Thrissur Pooram, Harivarasanam is produced by Vinayaka Ajith.
The film went on floors earlier this month with a pooja ceremony at Chitranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram, where a grand Sabarimala temple set was built for the shoot.
The story has been penned by Ampady K, with cinematography by Sajad Kaaku, music by Ranjin Raj and editing by Ajiesh Edamon. Yogi Babu, recently wrapped shooting for Anand Annamalai’s Kaagangal and is also working on Ravi Mohan’s directorial debut, An Ordinary Man, in which he plays the lead.