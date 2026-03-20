Yogi Babu debuts in Malayalam as hero with Aadhaar remake

The Malayalam remake, which will retain the title Aadhaar, will be directed by Ramnath Palanikumar himself, with Yogi Babu playing the lead role. Prominent actors will take on key roles, and a team of leading technicians is being assembled for the project.

Speaking about the film, director Ramnath Palanikumar said, “Although Aadhaar was released around the same time as Ponniyin Selvan in 2022, it managed to capture the attention of journalists, critics, members of the film industry, and audiences, earning widespread acclaim. I am extremely happy to direct its Malayalam version with Yogi Babu in the lead. I am confident that Malayalam audiences, who always appreciate quality cinema, will welcome Aadhaar as well.”