Yogi Babu debuts in Malayalam as hero with Aadhaar remake

CHENNAI: The critically acclaimed Tamil film Aadhaar, directed by Ramnath Palanikumar and released in 2022, is set to be remade in Malayalam. The original film, which had Karunaas and Riythvika in lead roles received appreciation from all sections of audiences as well as garnered international awards.
The Malayalam remake, which will retain the title Aadhaar, will be directed by Ramnath Palanikumar himself, with Yogi Babu playing the lead role. Prominent actors will take on key roles, and a team of leading technicians is being assembled for the project.
Speaking about the film, director Ramnath Palanikumar said, “Although Aadhaar was released around the same time as Ponniyin Selvan in 2022, it managed to capture the attention of journalists, critics, members of the film industry, and audiences, earning widespread acclaim. I am extremely happy to direct its Malayalam version with Yogi Babu in the lead. I am confident that Malayalam audiences, who always appreciate quality cinema, will welcome Aadhaar as well.”
He further stated Aadhaar portrays, in a realistic and gripping manner, how ordinary people are exploited and tossed around for the profit-driven motives of the corporate world.
It is noteworthy that Ramnath Palanikumar has previously penned screenplay and dialogues for Dindigul Sarathy, directed films such as Ambasamudram Ambani, starring Karunas, and Thirunaal, featuring Jiiva and Nayanthara. The director is gearing up to start the Malayalam remake of Aadhaar at the earliest. Meanwhile, the Tamil version, which was recently released on OTT platforms, continues to receive appreciation from audiences across all sections.