"Ye Murugadoss ki script thi...": Salman Khan reveals how 'Sikandar' was made

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently shared how his much-awaited film 'Sikandar' came to life. The actor revealed that the film's story originally came from A R Murugadoss.

While speaking to ANI, Salman recalled how the project came to him and also shared that it was Murugadoss who first narrated the script to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who reached out to him with the script.

"Actually, ye Murugadoss ki script thi aur Murugadoss ne Sajid Nadiadwala ko sunayi. Agle hi din Sajid ka mujhe phone aaya ki sun lena aur shayad tumhe pasand aaye," he added.

"Toh maine suna... maine bola, 'Isme pasand na aane wali kya cheez hai? Kab start karoge?' Toh is prakar se ye film bani hai," Salman said.

The actor also shared how his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, surprised everyone at home by deciding to attend the trailer launch event earlier this week.

"The love and respect he has earned are still intact. When I was leaving home to attend the trailer launch, he told me he would join me too. Every member of our family looked at Dad and asked, 'What has happened to you?' When he came there, he climbed more than 8-10 steps to sit behind. He wanted to see the reaction of the press," Salman said.

When asked if controversies have become a trend with every film release, the actor made it clear that he does not want any controversy surrounding Sikandar.

"Arey nahin chahiye bhai, humko koi controversy. Bohot saare controversies se guzar chuke hain hum. Humko nahin chahiye koi controversy," the actor said. "And I don't think controversies make a film a hit. We've seen, in fact, that sometimes a film's release is delayed due to controversies, for example, from Friday to the next Tuesday," he added.

"Abhi bhi hai time bhai. 3-4 din nikal jaane do aur picture release ho jaane do, uske baad bhi koi controversy chaahiye nahi," he further said.

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki.

Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick. Sikandar is set to release on March 30, 2025.