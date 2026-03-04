Yash's Toxic postponed to June amid Middle East tensions

CHENNAI: A few minutes ago, actor-producer Yash took to his social media and announced the postponement of his highly-anticipated film Toxic. In a statement, Yash said that Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is moving the release date from its original March 19 date to June 4 in because of the ongoing regional instability and escalating tensions in the Middle East. After a detailed discussion with their Gulf distributor Phars Films, the decision to rescheduling the movie has been made.
He posted a statement by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, which read, " Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world.
After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience.
Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026. See you at the movies."
Written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.