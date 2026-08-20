Yash’s Toxic gets new English trailer, two snippets for global audience

CHENNAI: Yash-starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' unveiled a new English trailer for international audiences on Wednesday evening, with the shorter cut placing greater emphasis on establishing the film’s world rather than its lead star.
The makers have also included two new snippets in the English version.
The Kannada trailer, released on August 8, centred more on Yash and his dual roles as Raya and Ticket, along with the film’s action sequences. While the action portions remain in the new cut, the English trailer has been edited differently, with Yash’s character also using stronger language.
The English version begins with a slower introduction to the film’s period setting, a fictionalised Goa during the final years of Portuguese colonial rule. Unlike the Kannada trailer, which moved between action, romance and character introductions, the new cut follows a tighter narrative and gives more attention to the world in which the story unfolds.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama featuring Yash in dual roles. Mohandas and Yash have co-written the film.
The action-epic drama revolves around Portuguese rule crumbling in Goa, as Raya rises through betrayal and bloodshed to claim the city’s underworld, only to learn that power always comes at a price.
The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The music is composed by a multi-artist team featuring Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami.