Yash’s ‘Toxic’ becomes highest-priced Kannada film in Tamil Nadu

With this, Toxic has become the highest-priced Kannada film ever sold in the Tamil Nadu market.
Yash in a still from Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups
CHENNAI: In a first for Kannada cinema, the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of actor Yash’s upcoming film Toxic have reportedly been sold for around Rs 63 crore.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has generated strong buzz among Tamil audiences. Industry sources say the hefty deal reflects Yash’s massive fan base in Tamil Nadu and the growing acceptance of Kannada films in the state. The film is slated for release on March 19.

Yash previously delivered blockbuster successes in Tamil Nadu with KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, both of which enjoyed tremendous reception and box-office performance.

