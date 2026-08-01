Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' trailer to release on August 8

The makers announced on Saturday that the film's trailer will premiere on August 8, marking the next major milestone ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on August 26.

The announcement was made through the film's official Instagram handle, triggering widespread excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the project.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is being positioned as a high-octane visual spectacle.

The film has already generated significant attention through its promotional campaigns and musical singles.