Yash-starrer 'Toxic' mints Rs 108 crore net on day one in India

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the Kannada action drama, which was reportedly mounted on a budget of over Rs 500 crore, was released in theatres across the country on Wednesday with dubs in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages.

In a statement, the makers said the film recorded a significant opening in the Hindi market, where it collected Rs 55.4 crore net, surpassing the Rs 53.95 crore opening day collection of Yash’s “KGF: Chapter 2”.