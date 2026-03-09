Yash Raj Films sets Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer 'Alpha' for July 10 release

Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, the movie is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the banner’s Netflix series “The Railway Men”.

"#ALPHA 10.07.2026," YRF posted on Instagram alongside the official poster of the movie.

"Alpha”, which will also feature actors Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, was earlier set for release on Christmas 2025 before being moved to April 17.