Yash on India’s cultural heritage of storytelling: We just don’t tell story, we remember it, pass it down to generations

“In our country, we just don’t tell the story, we remember it, and we pass it down for generations to come. And this story has travelled for thousands of years. We are proud to present this story to the world, and hope it will give a message to the world which India as a culture, India as a heritage, what it offers to the global audience or the world”, he added.

Producer Namit Malhotra acknowledged Yash’s contribution to the project, highlighting that he is not just the superstar of the film but also his producing partner through Monster Mind Creations.

Speaking about their collaboration, Namit said, “Yash is not just the superstar of the film, but he’s also my producing partner. And from the very first day we met in Los Angeles, I think it was his conviction and my vision that really brought everything together. So, thank you, Yash”. ‘Ramayana’ is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.