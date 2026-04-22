Yami Gautam gets nostalgic as Vicky Donor turns 14

Bollywood star Yami Gautam turned nostalgic as her debut film Vicky Donor completed 14 years on April 20. Taking to social media, the actress reshared a video montage originally posted by Ayushmann Khurrana, featuring iconic dialogues, memorable scenes, and popular songs from the film. Reacting to it, Yami wrote, “What!! 14 years already,” along with an emotional face and red heart emoji, expressing disbelief at how quickly time has passed.
Released in 2012 and directed by Shoojit Sircar, Vicky Donor starred Ayushmann
Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Anu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film revolved around the unconventional subject of sperm donation and was widely appreciated for handling it with humour and sensitivity. It went on to become both a critical and commercial success, marking Yami’s entry into Bollywood. Over the years, Yami Gautam has established herself as a versatile performer with notable roles in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, A Thursday, and Article 370. She was last seen in a cameo in a film directed by her husband, Aditya Dhar.