Yami Gautam gets nostalgic as Vicky Donor turns 14

Released in 2012 and directed by Shoojit Sircar, Vicky Donor starred Ayushmann

Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Anu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film revolved around the unconventional subject of sperm donation and was widely appreciated for handling it with humour and sensitivity. It went on to become both a critical and commercial success, marking Yami’s entry into Bollywood. Over the years, Yami Gautam has established herself as a versatile performer with notable roles in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, A Thursday, and Article 370. She was last seen in a cameo in a film directed by her husband, Aditya Dhar.