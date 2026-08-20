Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer 'Nayyi Navelli' to release in theatres on Oct 16

MUMBAI: Actor Yami Gautam Dhar's upcoming fantasy family entertainer "Nayyi Navelli" will arrive in cinema halls across the country on October 16, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra, the makers announced on Wednesday.
Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow, the film is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. It features music by GV Prakash Kumar.
Set in Meerut, "Nayyi Navelli" follows a picture-perfect bride (Yami) who transforms a chaotic household into what appears to be paradise, only for her brother-in-law to suspect that his seemingly ideal sister-in-law may actually be a daayan, or witch.
The film promises to combine fantasy, humour and family drama in a theatrical entertainer aimed at bringing audiences together during the festive season, the makers said in a press release.
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who has produced the film through his banner Colour Yellow, said its unusual combination of family dynamics, fantasy, humour and adventure was what drew him to the project.
"'Nayyi Navelli' is the kind of story that surprises you at every turn. When Himanshu and I first discussed the story, we were immediately drawn to the unique way it brings together families for a fantasy, humour and adventure-filled experience.
"Yami Gautam Dhar was an instinctive choice, bringing exactly the warmth and mischief the character demands," he said.
The film marks Amazon MGM Studios' collaboration with Colour Yellow on the feature.
Nikhil Madhok, director and head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India and Amazon MGM Studios, said the team felt Dussehra was the ideal release window for the film.
"As we saw 'Nayyi Navelli' finally come together, there was an instant, collective realization that this is the Dussehra film. No other date would do it justice," he said.