Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer 'Nayyi Navelli' to release in theatres on Oct 16

The film promises to combine fantasy, humour and family drama in a theatrical entertainer aimed at bringing audiences together during the festive season, the makers said in a press release.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who has produced the film through his banner Colour Yellow, said its unusual combination of family dynamics, fantasy, humour and adventure was what drew him to the project.

"'Nayyi Navelli' is the kind of story that surprises you at every turn. When Himanshu and I first discussed the story, we were immediately drawn to the unique way it brings together families for a fantasy, humour and adventure-filled experience.