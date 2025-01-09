"Yaha tak pahuchna hi badi baat hai": 'Band of Maharajas' director Girish Malik on his film making it to Oscars reminder list

NEW DELHI: Cinephiles are eagerly waiting for March 2025 as Oscars, one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies, is scheduled to be held in that month.

A couple of Indian films may be headed to the Oscars this year, under several important categories.

Recently, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the "reminder list" , and it includes the name of director Girish Malik's film 'Band of Maharajas' among several others.

The films which found a spot in the "reminder list" will now be voted upon by Oscar members and stand a chance for nomination.

Happy to receive such recognition from the Academy, Girish Malik told ANI, " I am very thrilled. Yahan tak pahuchna hi badi baat hai (It's a big thing to reach here and receive this kind of validation from Oscars). I know it's not an easy journey...there are so many films competing against each other. Fingers crossed. Let's see what happens next."

Producer Puneet Singh and actor Navraj Hans also expressed their excitement.

"We all are extremely happy," said Navraj.

"Girish is an extraordinary talent and a cherished friend. I have always believed in the stories he tells through his films. We are ecstatic that 'Band of Maharajas' is finally getting the recognition it deserves and is now featured on the Academy's website," producer Puneet Singh added.

Written and directed by Girish Malik, 'Band of Maharajas' is a musical that explores the profound theme of how music transcends borders and unites diverse cultures.

The film has entered the eligibility criteria list for the Best Picture category at the Academy Awards, along other Indian films like Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, Girls will be Girls, Santosh, All We Imagine as Light, Putul, and Swatantriya Veer Savarkar.

The reminder list includes movies that can officially compete in various categories but merely featuring in the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Award.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the Oscar nomination voting window. Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members opened on January 8 and was originally set to close on January 12. However, the deadline is now January 14, as per Variety.

Also, the nominations announcement, originally scheduled to be announced on January 17, has moved to January 19.