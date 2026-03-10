‘Wouldn’t have issued apology had seen Trisha’s tweet before’

The ongoing Radhakrishnan Parthiban-Trisha controversy doesn’t seem to reach a dead end anytime soon. A couple of days ago, he issued an apology over his comment about Trisha at an event.
Trisha hit back and wrote, “A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.”
Now, Parthiban has released a seven-minute video, in which he takes a stance on the comment and also on Trisha’s reply. “Firstly, I did not ask anyone to include the actor’s picture to degrade her. Even if I had requested the organisers to include some personalities’ images, it would be Velu Nachiyaar and Mother Teresa, and certainly not this person,” Parthiban said.
He went on to take a dig at the recent controversy surrounding Vijay and Trisha over their appearance together at a reception. “Before stepping onto the stage, I was scrolling through social media and came across the news of their appearance together. In my opinion, I felt she could have avoided that, as it would cause huge damage to Vijay’s political image. However, I didn’t have any intention to share that on stage. But, I did a spontaneous word play with her character name from Ponniyin Selvan, Kundavai,” he added. After realising how much worse it could turn, he requested the organisers to remove the clip. But someone from the audience had leaked the video.
“When I came across comments stating that my comment was against women, I was hurt and decided to issue a clarification much before the actor’s tweet,” he shared, adding that if he would not have apologised, he had seen her tweet before. “I spoke about a third person, with whom I have no relation. The first person is Vijay, the second is his wife, and she is the third one. This is a long video because of a third person’s third-grade tweet,” he noted. The video ended with a cryptic note that it would continue further.