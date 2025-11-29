Would choose acting in every lifetime, says Rajinikanth

PANAJI: Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said his five-decade journey in cinema still feels like “10 to 15 years” and that he would choose acting in “every lifetime”.

The 74-year-old actor, counted among the most influential figures in the country, was felicitated for completing 50 years in Indian cinema at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

At the ceremony, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant honoured Rajinikanth with a shawl and memento.

"If I look back, it seems like I've just been around for 10 to 15 years and that's because I love cinema and acting. Even if I were to have 100 jamam, I would like to be born as an actor, as Rajinikanth. Thank you for love and affection,” the 74-year-old superstar said.

"All this honour goes to cinema industry, producers, directors, technicians, distributors and exhibitors, and others," Rajinikanth said.

The legendary actor, affectionately known as Thalaivar, has enthralled audiences across generations with his performances and distinctive style.

He made his debut in the 1975 film “Apoorva Ragangal”, and went on to feature in films like “Thalapath”, “Baasha”, “Mullum Malarum”, “Enthiran”, “Kabali”, and “Jailer”, among others.

Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and actor Ranveer Singh were present on stage when Rajinikanth was felicitated.

At the film gala, Rajinikanth's film "Lal Salaam" was screened this year. His daughter Aishwarya, who directed the film, also attended the screening along with her actor father.

The Tamil-language sports action drama revolves around aspiring cricketers, who are dropped unfairly despite their talent, and how they overcome obstacles and chase their dreams. It stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead and Rajinikanth appears in an extended cameo role.

The veteran actor will be seen next in "Jailer 2", scheduled for release in June 2026 and an untitled movie to be produced by industry colleague Kamal Haasan.