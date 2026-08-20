Working with Salman was like going to film school: '7 Dogs' directors Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

"There's a lot of charisma. You get the same feeling when Will Smith is on set. It's like, 'Oh, that's what a superstar looks like'. From the moment you put the camera on him, something magical happens," El Arbi told PTI in an interview.

Salman, he said, was also extremely experienced and could immediately understand a scene before adding his own touch to it.

"He knows right away what the scene is. And he will do it perfectly. And then he will create, he will give you so much more. And that is like going to film school. You're really witnessing cinema happening before your eyes," he said.

"7 Dogs" is essentially about Interpol officer Khalid Al-Azzazi (Ahmed Ezz) who captures Ghali Abu Dawood (Karim Abdel Aziz), a senior figure linked to the criminal organization known as 7 Dogs.