Work on Samuthirakani, Remya Nambeesan-starrer ‘Baila’ begins in Rameswaram

CHENNAI: Work on director K Veera Kumar’s film, ‘Baila’, featuring actors Samuthirakani and Remya Nambeesan in the lead, began with a traditional pooja at Rameswaram today.

The film, which is being produced by ‘Rasayya’ Kannan, best known for having made the commercially successful ‘Rasayya’ and the critically acclaimed ‘Kadhayalla Nijam’, is now producing ‘Baila’ under the banner of Kala Theatres.

Shooting for the film commenced at the Uttirakosa Mangai Amman Temple and the Vazhi Vidu Murugan Temples in Rameswaram. The production is currently taking place in both Rameswaram and Sri Lanka.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Ramya Nambeesan plays the wife of Samuthirakani’s character in the film while Rajkumar plays Samuthirakani’s brother.

What is interesting is that Sri Lanka-based actress Michella will be seen playing a pivotal part in this Tamil film.

Michella will play Rajkumar’s pair in the film. Apart from these actors, the film will also feature a host of actors including Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, Singampuli, Madhumitha, Vijay TV fame Andrew and N Ilango.

Director K Veera Kumar, known for his earlier film ‘Chasing’, is directing this film which will have screenplay by producer Rasayya Kannan.

Viji, who has written dialogues for ‘Azhagiya Theeyae’, ‘Mozhi’, ’36 Vayadhinile’,and ’Goat’, has penned the dialogues for this film.

Sanugha, who won global acclaim for his chartbuster Indie number ‘Ayyo Saamy’, has composed music for this film. Sri Lanka-based lyricist Pothuvil Ashwin has penned the lyrics for the songs in the film.

A.S. Senthilkumar, who has worked as an assistant director to Balu Mahendra and Arthur A Wilson, will be the cinematographer of this film, which has art direction by Vijay Thennarasu and stunts by Dhilip Subbarayan. Dinesh is choreographing dance sequences for this film.

Baila is being co-produced by Nilgiris Murugan for Nilgiris Murugan Dream Entertainment and K.R. Muruganantham for K.R.M Movies.