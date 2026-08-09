Wish it were the same treatment with everyone: Actor Vishal on Udhayanidhi Stalin's brief detention

Speaking to ANI, Vishal said such incidents can happen in politics, but stressed that the same standard should apply to others who make remarks against women. He said, "These kinds of incidents do happen in political scenarios. So I wish that whatever happened to Uday, the same kind of punishment happens to everyone who speaks ill about women in our fraternity."

"There are so many other people on YouTube; there are so many other people who have been openly speaking, hitting below the belt about our female fraternity. So I wish it were the same treatment...," he added.Udhayanidhi Stalin, was released after questioning by police for about an hour at Sengipatti Police Station in Thanjavur district earlier this month. His detention came after protests over his alleged remarks against actor Trisha during a Cauvery rights demonstration.