Will stand by him for life: Madhampatty Rangaraj shares photo with his and Joy Crizildaa's son

CHENNAI: Celebrity chef Madhampatty Rangaraj on Thursday (July 30) said he would "stand by his son for life", sharing a photograph with the couple's child on social media amid the ongoing legal dispute with fashion designer Joy Crizildaa.
In a social media post, Rangaraj shared a picture with Raga Rangaraj, his son with Crizildaa, and said he has fulfilled all his responsibilities towards the child with love and dedication over the past six months. He added that he would continue to provide everything his son needs.
The post comes amid an ongoing legal dispute involving fashion designer Crizildaa, who had approached the Chennai Police Commissioner's Office alleging that Rangaraj, who was already married, had married her and later deceived her. Based on her complaint, police initiated an inquiry, while the matter is also pending before the court.
During the course of the legal proceedings, Joy Crizildaa, who was in the final stages of her pregnancy, gave birth to a baby boy.
Earlier, counsel appearing for Rangaraj informed the Madras High Court that his client was willing to take lifelong responsibility for the child if a DNA test established that he was the biological father.
In April, Crizildaa released a press statement confirming that the DNA report established Rangaraj as the father of her child, Ragha Rangaraj.
Rangaraj's latest statement, along with the photograph of him and his son, comes against the backdrop of the ongoing case. There have been no fresh developments in the legal proceedings following his social media post.