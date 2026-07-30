Will stand by him for life: Madhampatty Rangaraj shares photo with his and Joy Crizildaa's son

In a social media post, Rangaraj shared a picture with Raga Rangaraj, his son with Crizildaa, and said he has fulfilled all his responsibilities towards the child with love and dedication over the past six months. He added that he would continue to provide everything his son needs.

The post comes amid an ongoing legal dispute involving fashion designer Crizildaa, who had approached the Chennai Police Commissioner's Office alleging that Rangaraj, who was already married, had married her and later deceived her. Based on her complaint, police initiated an inquiry, while the matter is also pending before the court.