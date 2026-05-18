Will ‘Jana Nayagan’ release ahead of Vijay’s birthday?

Was ‘Jana Nayagan’ delayed due to censor and leak issues?

The makers had moved the Madras High Court after facing issues with the censor process. The film also suffered a setback after the entire movie was allegedly leaked online earlier this year. Release plans were further affected due to the Election Commission’s code of conduct during the Assembly election period.

Now, after Vijay assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, distributors and fans believe the hurdles surrounding the film’s release could soon be resolved. Reports state that discussions are under way to release Jana Nayagan on June 19, just days ahead of Vijay’s 52nd birthday.