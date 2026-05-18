Will ‘Jana Nayagan’ release ahead of Vijay’s birthday?

CHENNAI: Speculation over the release of Jana Nayagan, starring Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and directed by H Vinoth, has resurfaced, with reports suggesting that the makers are planning to release the film ahead of Vijay’s 52nd birthday on June 22.
The film was initially expected to release during Pongal this year. However, the release was delayed due to issues related to censor clearance. As the film is yet to receive its censor certificate, the makers have not officially announced a release date.
The makers had moved the Madras High Court after facing issues with the censor process. The film also suffered a setback after the entire movie was allegedly leaked online earlier this year. Release plans were further affected due to the Election Commission’s code of conduct during the Assembly election period.
Now, after Vijay assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, distributors and fans believe the hurdles surrounding the film’s release could soon be resolved. Reports state that discussions are under way to release Jana Nayagan on June 19, just days ahead of Vijay’s 52nd birthday.
Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars C Joseph Vijay in the lead role alongside Mamitha Baiju. Mamitha was last seen in Kara and will next be seen alongside Suriya in Vishwanathan and Sons.
The cast also includes Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in key roles.
The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is handled by Sathyan Sooryan. The film is produced by KVN Productions.
The film has created significant buzz among fans as it is widely expected to be Vijay’s final film before fully stepping away from cinema to focus on politics. Vijay was last seen in The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu.
Jana Nayagan has remained one of the most discussed Tamil film projects ever since Vijay announced his political entry, with fans closely following every update regarding the film’s release.