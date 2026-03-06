‘Will always be grateful to Atlee anna’: Sai Abhyankkar recalls moment that changed his career

Sai Abhyankkar began his career as an independent artiste by releasing songs through Think Music, which brought him recognition among listeners.

He is currently working on several upcoming projects including Dude directed by Keerthiswaran, Karuppu starring RJ Balaji, Benz directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Marshal directed by Tamizh, AA22×A6 directed by Atlee and D55 directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.