‘Will always be grateful to Atlee anna’: Sai Abhyankkar recalls moment that changed his career

CHENNAI: Music composer Sai Abhyankkar said director Atlee had shown confidence in him even before he officially signed his first film.
According to a report from Maalaimalar, Sai Abhyankkar shared this during an event held at VR Mall in Chennai on Thursday for the release of his new indie single Pavazh Malli, which has been receiving a good response from listeners.
Speaking at the event, he said, “Before I joined my first film, Atlee anna asked if I would work on his next project. During our meeting, he asked me to play a song I had composed. After listening to it, he asked if I would compose music for his film. I was shocked and very happy. The faith he placed in me increased the confidence I had in myself. I will always be grateful to Atlee anna.”
Sai Abhyankkar began his career as an independent artiste by releasing songs through Think Music, which brought him recognition among listeners.
He is currently working on several upcoming projects including Dude directed by Keerthiswaran, Karuppu starring RJ Balaji, Benz directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Marshal directed by Tamizh, AA22×A6 directed by Atlee and D55 directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.