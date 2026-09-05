‘Wild Tamil Nadu’ to release in PVR cinemas on September 7

Produced as a CSR initiative by Sundram Fasteners Ltd., in collaboration with Nature inFocus and with the support of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, the one-hour documentary brings together footage captured across the State over four years.

Inspired by the five landscapes of ancient Sangam literature Kurinji (mountains), Mullai (forests), Marutham (croplands), Neithal (coasts) and Palai (arid zones) the film explores the wildlife inhabiting these ecosystems. It features elephants and leopards, along with lesser-known species such as the lion-tailed macaque, fireflies and the Madras hedgehog.