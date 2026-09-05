‘Wild Tamil Nadu’ to release in PVR cinemas on September 7

CHENNAI: Wild Tamil Nadu, a wildlife documentary showcasing Tamil Nadu’s diverse landscapes and rich biodiversity, will be released across PVR Cinemas in multiple locations in the country from September 7.
Produced as a CSR initiative by Sundram Fasteners Ltd., in collaboration with Nature inFocus and with the support of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, the one-hour documentary brings together footage captured across the State over four years.
Inspired by the five landscapes of ancient Sangam literature Kurinji (mountains), Mullai (forests), Marutham (croplands), Neithal (coasts) and Palai (arid zones) the film explores the wildlife inhabiting these ecosystems. It features elephants and leopards, along with lesser-known species such as the lion-tailed macaque, fireflies and the Madras hedgehog.
Directed by wildlife filmmaker Kalyan Varma, the documentary features a soundtrack by three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, who blends Carnatic traditions with orchestral arrangements. Actor Arvind Swamy has lent his voice for the narration.
Speaking about the theatrical release, Sundram Fasteners Managing Director Arathi Krishna said the company hopes the film will make Tamil Nadu’s natural heritage more accessible to audiences and inspire greater appreciation for wildlife conservation.
The film brings together footage captured by a team of cinematographers from South India over four years, covering the State’s mountains, forests, croplands, coastline, coral reefs and arid landscapes.
Wild Tamil Nadu will hit PVR Cinemas on September 7.