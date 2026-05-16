"Why must every love story bloom only in Paris, every honeymoon end in Switzerland?": Kamal Haasan calls for judicious use of resources in film industry

Extravagance has often been mistaken for scale. But some of our greatest films were made not with excess, but with clarity, discipline, and conviction. The national call for responsible consumption and collective discipline is a timely reminder that every sector must act with foresight and restraint in periods of global uncertainty," he added.

"The Indian film industry too must rise to the occasion. This is a time for national interest over personal interest. Our industry shapes culture, influences thought, and reaches millions of people every single day; cinema carries responsibilities beyond entertainment alone. Those of us who have received the most from this industry must lead by example first. If we protect the economics of cinema today, we protect the future of cinema tomorrow," the letter concluded.

On Sunday, PM Modi urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases amid the West Asia conflict, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad.