Why Kamal Haasan calls himself the ‘oldest of Gen Z’ in cinema

Taking to X, (formerly known as Twitter) Kamal shared his thoughts on completing 67 years in cinema and reflected on his remarkable journey in the film industry. Haasan said that while he has spent 67 years in the film industry, he considers only around 20 of those years as his actual learning period. With his characteristic wit and philosophical outlook, he described the rest of his journey as simply “going with the flow.”

The actor also reflected on the larger journey of cinema. He noted that the film industry has existed for around 130 years since the Lumière brothers’ first public film screening in December 1895. His team reminded him that he has been part of more than half of that history.