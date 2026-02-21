"Who's the hero?": Vintage Kamal, Rajini ask Nelson, Ani in promo teaser

However, the frames light up as they walk out of their respective rooms and walk shoulder to shoulder to a garage where vintage cars are seen parked with Anirudh's retro themed music titled Aaja Raja add swagger to the video.

Rajinikanth is seen throwing the keys to Kamal, who takes the driver's seat, which could indicate that the latter could play the hero like the 70s films where Rajini was predominantly the baddie in Kamal's films. But we will have to wait.