"Who's the hero?": Vintage Kamal, Rajini ask Nelson, Ani in promo teaser
CHENNAI: Two opposite poles of Tamil cinema, class and mass have attracted each other for the first time in 46 years and director Nelson knows his job well. The promo video of KH x RK starring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth was released a few minutes ago to much celebration and fervour across Tamil Nadu.
The three-minute 46 second video opens with Nelson contemplating on whose room to knock first while Anirudh passes by discussing about the music. The video gets exciting in a lighter vein as Kamal and Rajini are seen choosing contrasting costume styles, putting Nelson in a spot.
However, the frames light up as they walk out of their respective rooms and walk shoulder to shoulder to a garage where vintage cars are seen parked with Anirudh's retro themed music titled Aaja Raja add swagger to the video.
Rajinikanth is seen throwing the keys to Kamal, who takes the driver's seat, which could indicate that the latter could play the hero like the 70s films where Rajini was predominantly the baddie in Kamal's films. But we will have to wait.
As Nelson and Anirudh takes the passenger seats, the composer tells them about the theme music that is a crossover of Beethoven and Bappi Lahiri. But Kamal stops him and asks, "First let us know who's the hero," with Rajini joining him, "Yes, answer him on who the hero is."
The glimpse ends with an announcement saying that the shoot is all set to commence soon. KH x RK Reunion is produced by Inban Udhayanidhi under the Red Giant banner with Rajiv Menon as the cinematographer and DRK Kiran as the art director.