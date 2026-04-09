When will Sarpatta Parambarai 2 shoot begin? Arya replies

CHENNAI: Actor Arya has confirmed that the shooting of Sarpatta Parambarai 2, directed by Pa Ranjith, will commence in June, exciting fans of the 2021 hit, according to Daily Thanthi.
The original film, Sarpatta Parambarai, which released directly on OTT, received widespread acclaim for its storytelling and performances. Actors like Pasupathi, John Vijay, John Kokken, and Shabeer Kallarakkal were particularly praised.
Although the sequel had been officially announced earlier, production was delayed due to undisclosed issues.
Arya, who is currently busy with Vettuvam, also directed by Ranjith and starring Attakathi Dinesh in the lead, shared the latest update in a recent interview, confirming that work on the sequel will begin soon.
Set in North Chennai during the 1970s, Sarpatta Parambarai revolves around the fierce rivalry between two boxing clans and follows Kabilan, played by Arya, as he rises through the ranks while battling personal and political challenges. The film’s music was composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while it was produced by Pa Ranjith under his banner Neelam Productions.
Meanwhile, Arya’s upcoming film Mr X, co-starring Manju Warrier and Gautham Karthik, is slated for release on April 17.