When Rajini sir said ‘hero aagita,’ it meant everything: Abishan Jeevinth on ‘With Love’ success

He has now made his acting debut as a lead in 'With Love', which has won many hearts and stood out among the Valentine’s Day releases. Yet, Abishan Jeevinth said he only truly felt he had "made it" when Superstar Rajinikanth told him, "hero aagita" (you have become a hero).

"From the very beginning, wherever I went, I always said that Rajini sir was the reason I chose to act in this film. When I met him two days ago, he told me, ‘hero aagita,’ and that meant a lot to me," Jeevinth said at the thanksgiving meet organised by the producers on Thursday.