When Jackie Chan spoke about getting hurt by Bruce Lee during fight sequence

An old video of Jackie Chan has resurfaced on the Internet, in which he can be seen narrating a story of him sharing the screen with the legendary actor, and how the fight sequence left him hurt but allowed him to make more money as a stunt guy.

He said, “When you say, ‘action’, Bruce Lee used to forget who he was. Then I was behind the camera waiting for my timing. Waiting, waiting, waiting, because for one shot, it's not like it happens today with multiple cuts. It was shot in long takes. One hit, then I just saw all the stars because he really hit me. Boom, then I lied down, I never moved. Even though I was very hurt. Then I lie down, see Bruce Lee. then he just, then looked, turn around. As the director announced the cut, he just threw the stick, run to me”.