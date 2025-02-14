"When I started training as an actor...": Anil Kapoor looks back at early inspirations as his film 'Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya' turns 44

MUMBAI: As Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya' turned 44 years old since its release, the actor took a trip down memory lane and recalled the early days of his acting journey.

The 'Mr.India' actor took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a series of throwback pictures from the cult film and shared how, when he began training as an actor, he looked up to Hollywood legends Marlon Brando and James Dean. Their performances deeply influenced him, shaping his craft and passion for cinema.

"I drew inspiration from Marion Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire and James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause. Their presence was always in the back of my mind--guiding, influencing, inspiring. They have always been a source of admiration for me. #44YearsOfKahanKahanSeGuzarGaya! Directed by the legendary M.S. Sathyu, with stunning cinematography by Ishan Arya, and unforgettable moments captured by the iconic Nemai Ghosh. Honored to be part of this journey," he wrote..

'Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya', directed by M.S. Sathyu, also starred Pankaj Kapur, Sharon Prabhakar, Neesha Singh, and Masood Akhtar.

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in 'Subedaar'.

Earlier in December, Kapoor unveiled a teaser for Subedaar. The teaser showed the actor dressed in a striped white shirt, beige trousers, and slippers, with his character locked in a dark room as a group of men outside threaten to break in.. Kapoor's character, referred to as "Subedaar" and "Chacha," appears prepared for a confrontation. Sitting on a wooden chair in front of the door, he signals while holding a gun, which he then loads, ready for action.

Subedaar features Radhika Madan as Shyama, the daughter of Kapoor's character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously helmed Tumhari Sulu (2017) and Jalsa, both starring Vidya Balan. It is produced by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni serving as producers.