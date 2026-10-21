When Dhanush picked Sonam Kapoor as a better co-actor than Sara Ali Khan

When host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Dhanush who, according to him, was a better co-actor to work with in Bollywood — Sara Ali Khan or Sonam Kapoor, he named Sonam without giving it a second thought.

As Dhanush named Sonam, Sara replied, “Wow, not offensive at all.”

Dhanush explained that Sonam holds a special place for him as she was his first co-star in Bollywood. He added that Sonam made him feel extremely comfortable.

“Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, and fun Sara brought on the sets of 'Atrangi Re', Sonam because she was very special. She was my first co-star in Hindi films and a guy from the south coming here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I am very grateful for that,” Dhanush said.