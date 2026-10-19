When Arjun Rampal revealed why he was replaced by Siddharth in 'Rang De Basanti'

Arjun also shared that the director of the movie, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, was confused and even problematic.

“I had a problem with the director. I was signed for the film. I had a new look and blocked my dates. It just became very confusing because the director was very confused. I’m happy it didn’t work out in a way, because Rakeysh was very confused about the script; he was very erratic, some days he would be like ‘This is the way I want to do it’… and ‘You’re my character, oh are you my character?’ When someone is this confused, it’s best to say ‘I can’t work with you and good luck,'” he went on to admit.

Arjun further shared that he had even booked his dates for the next three months for the project as asked by the filmmaker, not taking on any other work for that time period.

"I think it is very unprofessional to do that to an actor. Yes, there was a good amount of work coming to me and good work—and so people who were meant to be coming to me, didn’t come. I have lost out on work."