When Abhishek Bachchan revealed who was his first love in Bollywood

While speaking on Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's chat show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat', Abhishek had shared a hilarious incident with Zeenat Aman, during the shoot of the movie 'Mahaan'.

"She was my first love. We were shooting for 'Mahaan' in Kathmandu. One evening, we were eating together in a restaurant," the 'Dhoom' actor recalled.

After dinner, as Zeenat Aman was about to leave, little Abhishek asked her, "Where are you going?", to which, Zeenat had replied, "I am going to my room".

When Abhishek asked her why she was going to her room, Zeenat said that she was going to sleep.

Hearing this, Abhishek, who was little at the time and was not used to the concept of sleeping alone had asked, "You sleep alone?"

Zeenat Aman said, "Yes, I sleep alone."