When Abhishek Bachchan left Oprah Winfrey humbled with his befitting reply on staying with parents

Oprah expressed her surprise at Indian youngsters living with their parents after marriage instead of starting a life of their own, something common in the West.

However, Abhishek left the media mogul humbled with his befitting reply.

As part of the conversation, Oprah asked Abhishek how the entire ‘living with parents’ scenario worked out for him and Aishwarya.

To this, the 'Dhoom' actor responded with another question.